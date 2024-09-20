Driver wanted for multiple offences arrested in Derbyshire – after police spotted “suspicious vehicle” at supermarket
On Thursday, September 19, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man in Langley Mill.
A team spokespersons said: “Plain clothed officers were patrolling Heanor and Langley Mill last night as part of Operation Shango, which aims to target anti-social behaviour and other criminality.
“A suspicious vehicle was sighted pulling into Asda car park, so officers decided to have a chat with the driver. Turns out the driver did not have a driving licence or insurance so the vehicle was seized.
“Whilst doing checks it also turned out the male was wanted for multiple offences, so has the pleasure of spending the night in one of our finest cells.”