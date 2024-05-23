Driver set to appear in court after 4-year-old out of car seat with no seat belt near Chesterfield

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd May 2024, 12:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A driver is set to appear in court following the incident involving a child in Wingerworth.

Officers from Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were out on a patrol on Tuesday evening (May 21) when they noticed a car with a young child travelling in an unsafe manner.

A 4-year-old child was held unrestrained and in the mother's lap instead of a car seat for children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to UK law, you can be fined up to £500 if a child under 14 is not in the correct car seat or wearing a seat belt while you’re driving.

Officers reported the Wingerworth driver for offences and they are set to appear at court in due course.