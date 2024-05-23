Driver set to appear in court after 4-year-old out of car seat with no seat belt near Chesterfield
A driver is set to appear in court following the incident involving a child in Wingerworth.
Officers from Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were out on a patrol on Tuesday evening (May 21) when they noticed a car with a young child travelling in an unsafe manner.
A 4-year-old child was held unrestrained and in the mother's lap instead of a car seat for children.
According to UK law, you can be fined up to £500 if a child under 14 is not in the correct car seat or wearing a seat belt while you’re driving.
Officers reported the Wingerworth driver for offences and they are set to appear at court in due course.