Driver sees vehicle seized in Derbyshire for getting behind the wheel just hours after police warning

A driver saw their vehicle seized after being caught behind the wheel in Derbyshire –just hours after receiving a warning from the police.

Officers from the Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol when they spotted an uninsured vehicle parked on Setcup Lane, Eckington.

A team spokesperson said: “The registered keeper was located and clearly advised not to drive the vehicle until valid insurance was in place.

“However, while continuing patrols later that same day, officers spotted the same vehicle attempting to enter Ash Crescent, Eckington.

Officers seized the vehicle from its driver.

“The vehicle was stopped, and despite the earlier warning, the driver chose to ignore the advice and drive the uninsured vehicle.

“As a result, the vehicle was seized under section 165A of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and the driver will be reported for summons to court.

“This is a reminder. No insurance – no excuse. We will continue to take action to keep our roads safe and ensure the law is followed.”