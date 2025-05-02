Driver sees car seized by police near Chesterfield after crashing into another vehicle while attempting to evade officers
Officers from the Holmewood and Grassmoor Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) spotted a BMW in Grassmoor on Friday, May 2 – with its driver colliding with another vehicle as they attempted to evade the police.
A team spokesperson said: “The silver BMW was initially seen in Grassmoor and the driver, after seeing a police vehicle, was not hanging around to speak to officers.
“The driver made off at speed, not before colliding with a member of the public’s vehicle in the process.
“The vehicle was later discovered by a traffic officer in Holmewood and, as you can see, it is now off to the compound.
“This was a joint effort between SNT and traffic officers, with another uninsured vehicle off our roads.”