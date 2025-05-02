Driver sees car seized by police near Chesterfield after crashing into another vehicle while attempting to evade officers

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 11:26 BST
An uninsured driver with no licence saw their car seized by police near Chesterfield – after hitting another vehicle while attempting to evade officers.

Officers from the Holmewood and Grassmoor Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) spotted a BMW in Grassmoor on Friday, May 2 – with its driver colliding with another vehicle as they attempted to evade the police.

A team spokesperson said: “The silver BMW was initially seen in Grassmoor and the driver, after seeing a police vehicle, was not hanging around to speak to officers.

“The driver made off at speed, not before colliding with a member of the public’s vehicle in the process.

The silver BMW was seized by officers.

“The vehicle was later discovered by a traffic officer in Holmewood and, as you can see, it is now off to the compound.

“This was a joint effort between SNT and traffic officers, with another uninsured vehicle off our roads.”

