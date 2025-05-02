Driver sees car seized by police near Chesterfield after crashing into another vehicle while attempting to evade officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An uninsured driver with no licence saw their car seized by police near Chesterfield – after hitting another vehicle while attempting to evade officers.

Officers from the Holmewood and Grassmoor Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) spotted a BMW in Grassmoor on Friday, May 2 – with its driver colliding with another vehicle as they attempted to evade the police.

A team spokesperson said: “The silver BMW was initially seen in Grassmoor and the driver, after seeing a police vehicle, was not hanging around to speak to officers.

“The driver made off at speed, not before colliding with a member of the public’s vehicle in the process.

The silver BMW was seized by officers.

“The vehicle was later discovered by a traffic officer in Holmewood and, as you can see, it is now off to the compound.

“This was a joint effort between SNT and traffic officers, with another uninsured vehicle off our roads.”