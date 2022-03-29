Driver rolls car as overtake attempt on Derbyshire A-Road goes disastrously wrong

Derbyshire Dales Response Unit tweeted about the incident which occurred on the A621 yesterday (Monday, March 28).

Sharing pictures of the mangled car, officers said: “A621. Micra attempts an overtake on a offside bend before rolling over a few times. Luckily, no serious injuries but huge delays to the public. Investigation continues. #DriveToArrive @CF25fire.”

They later vented frustration at some motorists who ignored the road closure signs that were in place as they dealt with the earlier crash.

Derbyshire Dales Response Unit shared these pictures after a driver rolled their car on the A621 (picture: Derbyshire Dales Response Unit)

"This is a police car. Also pictured are ‘Police Road Closed’ signs,” Derbyshire Dales Response Unit tweeted alongside pictures from the scene.

“Please observe them when you see them, we don’t put them out for a laugh and contravening them is an offence. To the drivers who ignored them at this collision, expect letters in the post.”

