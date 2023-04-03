News you can trust since 1855
Driver rammed Derbyshire police patrol vehicle in golf course getaway bid

A driver rammed his car into a Derbyshire police patrol vehicle before demolishing a gate to drive onto a golf course in a bid to escape.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 07:24 BST

Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing unit, along with colleagues from the county’s armed response unit, spotted a vehicle using cloned number plates in the Sandiacre area.

They said that the vehicle rammed their patrol before ‘demolishing a gate to gain access to the local golf club’.

The vehicle was abandoned after a short-off road pursuit.

