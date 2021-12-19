Driver crashes car into Sainsbury’s store in Derbyshire
A Derbyshire driver has caused significant damage after crashing their car into a Sainsbury’s store.
At around 7.40am this morning, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that a motorist had driven through the shop window at the Sainsbury’s on Osmaston Park Road, Derby.
A Derbyshire RPU spokesperson said their investigations are ongoing, but initial CCTV enquiries show a poor standard of driving in the car park.
No one was injured during the incident, but extensive damage has been caused to the shop.