Driver crashes car into Sainsbury’s store in Derbyshire

A Derbyshire driver has caused significant damage after crashing their car into a Sainsbury’s store.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 3:21 pm
The car was driven through the store window, causing substantial damage.

At around 7.40am this morning, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that a motorist had driven through the shop window at the Sainsbury’s on Osmaston Park Road, Derby.

A Derbyshire RPU spokesperson said their investigations are ongoing, but initial CCTV enquiries show a poor standard of driving in the car park.

No one was injured during the incident, but extensive damage has been caused to the shop.

