Driver crashes car into Sainsbury’s store in Derbyshire

The car was driven through the store window, causing substantial damage.

At around 7.40am this morning, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that a motorist had driven through the shop window at the Sainsbury’s on Osmaston Park Road, Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Derbyshire RPU spokesperson said their investigations are ongoing, but initial CCTV enquiries show a poor standard of driving in the car park.

No one was injured during the incident, but extensive damage has been caused to the shop.