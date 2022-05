Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver was spotted in a Mini in Holmesfield, near Dronfield.

They said the man, who turned out not to have any insurance, failed to stop for officers and drove away from them dangerously.

Police added the driver: “Runs out of talent and crashes. Driver unfortunately fractures his arm. Sent off to hospital and summons for all offences to follow.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...