Driver clocked at 100mph on Derbyshire road – after failing to spot police patrol car behind him
A driver was caught doing 100mph on a Derbyshire road – after failing to spot a marked police patrol vehicle behind him.
Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver was clocked over the speed limit on the A38 near Ripley and has been reported to court for doing 100mph.
They added, it was: “impressively poor observations with a marked police vehicle behind them.”
Police reported another motorist in Chesterfield for driving vehicle in a dangerous condition – with seven people in a five-seater vehicle.