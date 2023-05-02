News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
23 minutes ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
1 hour ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
3 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
3 hours ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
4 hours ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination

Driver clocked at 100mph on Derbyshire road – after failing to spot police patrol car behind him

A driver was caught doing 100mph on a Derbyshire road – after failing to spot a marked police patrol vehicle behind him.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 2nd May 2023, 07:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 07:22 BST

Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver was clocked over the speed limit on the A38 near Ripley and has been reported to court for doing 100mph.

They added, it was: “impressively poor observations with a marked police vehicle behind them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police reported another motorist in Chesterfield for driving vehicle in a dangerous condition – with seven people in a five-seater vehicle.

Police clocked the driver doing 100mphPolice clocked the driver doing 100mph
Police clocked the driver doing 100mph