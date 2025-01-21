Driver charged with two offences following positive drugs test – after being stopped by police in Derbyshire town centre

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:36 GMT
A Derbyshire driver has been charged with two offences after being stopped by police – with the motorist giving a positive roadside drugs test.

On Saturday, January 18 2025, plain-clothed officers from Ripley and Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Teams stopped a VW Tiguan driving through Ripley town centre.

A team spokesperson said: “The driver was stop-searched and a quantity of Class B drugs were located. A roadside drugs test was conducted, which returned a positive result for cocaine and cannabis.

“The male was arrested on suspicion of possessing Cannabis and on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified drug limit.

Officers stopped the driver in Ripley town centre.Officers stopped the driver in Ripley town centre.
“Garry Smith, 50, of Waingroves Road, Ripley, was charged with possession of a Class B drug (Cannabis) and failing to provide in custody. He has been bailed to attend Derby Magistrates Court next month.”

