Driver charged with two offences following positive drugs test – after being stopped by police in Derbyshire town centre
On Saturday, January 18 2025, plain-clothed officers from Ripley and Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Teams stopped a VW Tiguan driving through Ripley town centre.
A team spokesperson said: “The driver was stop-searched and a quantity of Class B drugs were located. A roadside drugs test was conducted, which returned a positive result for cocaine and cannabis.
“The male was arrested on suspicion of possessing Cannabis and on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified drug limit.
“Garry Smith, 50, of Waingroves Road, Ripley, was charged with possession of a Class B drug (Cannabis) and failing to provide in custody. He has been bailed to attend Derby Magistrates Court next month.”