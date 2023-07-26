News you can trust since 1855
Driver charged with “numerous offences” after leading officers on chase through Derbyshire before attempting to flee on foot

A motorist who led the police on a chase across Derbyshire – before trying to run from officers – was charged with a number of offences.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST

On Tuesday, July 25, officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit attempted to pull over a car, but its driver failed to stop.

The motorist then fled towards Glapwell, where a DRCU spokesperson said the car was then “stung by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

The driver was eventually taken into custody.
“Driver panics and goes down a dead end where he decides to try flying in order to get away. Driver runs off but is found, arrested and charged with numerous offences.”