Driver charged with “numerous offences” after leading officers on chase through Derbyshire before attempting to flee on foot
On Tuesday, July 25, officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit attempted to pull over a car, but its driver failed to stop.
The motorist then fled towards Glapwell, where a DRCU spokesperson said the car was then “stung by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.
READ THIS: Wrongly jailed Chesterfield Post Office worker still awaiting compensation - over two years after he was found innocent
“Driver panics and goes down a dead end where he decides to try flying in order to get away. Driver runs off but is found, arrested and charged with numerous offences.”