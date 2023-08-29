News you can trust since 1855
Driver charged with drink driving after flipping car in Peak District

A Derbyshire woman failed a roadside breath test after flipping over her car in the Peak District
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:58 BST

Officers from Buxton attended the road traffic incident at Waterswallows, Buxton, on Saturday, August 27.

Upon arrival, officers saw a car flipped over to its side. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

A 41-year-old woman from Peak Dale, who was driving the car, failed the roadside breath test after blowing three times the legal alcohol limit and was taken to custody.

She was later charged with drink driving.