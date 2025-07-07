Driver causes “significant damage” at nursing home in Derbyshire town after “ramming into wall”

The Bakewell Cottage Nursing Home, located on Butts Road in Bakewell, is appealing for information after a driver ‘rammed into a wall’ over the weekend.

A spokesperson said: “Sometime between Satuday night and Sunday morning, a car was being driven around the car park of Bakewell Cottage Nursing Home.

”They then went onto the drive at the back of the building, ramming into the wall several times and causing significant damage. Any information relating to this would be appreciated so we can pass it onto the police.”

Anyone with information can find contact details for the nursing home on the NHS website here.

1 . IMG_1867.jpeg The driver caused “significant damage” to a wall at the site. Credit: Bakewell Cottage Nursing Home Photo: Bakewell Cottage Nursing Home Photo Sales