Derbyshire driver caught with heroin and crack after ‘desperately fidgeting towards groin’ when pulled over
A driver was found in possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being stopped by police in Derbyshire.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:43 pm
The Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that a local vehicle driving into Buxton had caught their attention, and they decided to stop the car.
After being pulled over, a DRCU spokesperson said the driver started “desperately fidgeting towards his groin.”
Officers recovered a suspected eighth of heroin and wraps of crack cocaine from his pants. The drugs were seized, the driver is being interviewed and his phone will be examined.