Derbyshire driver caught with heroin and crack after ‘desperately fidgeting towards groin’ when pulled over

A driver was found in possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being stopped by police in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:43 pm

The Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that a local vehicle driving into Buxton had caught their attention, and they decided to stop the car.

After being pulled over, a DRCU spokesperson said the driver started “desperately fidgeting towards his groin.”

Officers recovered a suspected eighth of heroin and wraps of crack cocaine from his pants. The drugs were seized, the driver is being interviewed and his phone will be examined.

Officers quickly found the drugs the driver had in his possession.