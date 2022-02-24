Derbyshire driver caught with heroin and crack after ‘desperately fidgeting towards groin’ when pulled over

The Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that a local vehicle driving into Buxton had caught their attention, and they decided to stop the car.

After being pulled over, a DRCU spokesperson said the driver started “desperately fidgeting towards his groin.”

Officers recovered a suspected eighth of heroin and wraps of crack cocaine from his pants. The drugs were seized, the driver is being interviewed and his phone will be examined.