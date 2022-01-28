Driver caught with drugs in Derbyshire after ditching car and hiding in alleyway

The Erewash Police Response Unit reported that last night, a Ford Fiesta in Long Eaton triggered their automatic number plate recognition technology, linking the occupant to the supply of drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car then made off, but was found unattended in a secluded car park. The driver had ditched their vehicle, and was trying to hide from officers in a nearby alleyway.

A quantity of cannabis was found and seized, and the offences related to this incident are now being dealt with.