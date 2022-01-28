Driver caught with drugs in Derbyshire after ditching car and hiding in alleyway
A driver in Derbyshire was found in possession of cannabis after fleeing their car and attempting to hide from the police.
The Erewash Police Response Unit reported that last night, a Ford Fiesta in Long Eaton triggered their automatic number plate recognition technology, linking the occupant to the supply of drugs.
The car then made off, but was found unattended in a secluded car park. The driver had ditched their vehicle, and was trying to hide from officers in a nearby alleyway.
A quantity of cannabis was found and seized, and the offences related to this incident are now being dealt with.