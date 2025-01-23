Derbyshire Police reported a “significant rise” in the number of arrests made for such offences.

More than 100 motorists were arrested across Derbyshire amid a “significant rise” in drink and drug driving offences over the festive period – including one driver who was caught behind the wheel while almost five times over the legal limit.

Operation Limit, which runs throughout December, saw officers carry out 475 tests – with 125 drivers testing positive for drink or drugs.

One drink-driver was caught behind the wheel while nearly five times the legal limit.

Another ten drivers returned a positive sample for cocaine, and a further 17 had cannabis in their system. Six motorists were caught with both drugs in their system.

The majority of those caught drink or drug driving were men aged over 25 – with 93 arrests made.

The figures marked a significant rise in people caught driving while under the influence when compared with last year. In 2023, officers carried out 445 tests, with 87 drivers returning positive results.

Officers said an increase in reports from members of the public identifying suspected impaired drivers played a key role in ensuring the operation was a success.

The Roads Policing Unit also put the rise in arrests down to an upward trend in people taking a risk by driving after taking drugs or having a drink – and due to an increase in patrols from the team. Derbyshire Constabulary also delivered a high-profile awareness raising campaign warning about the dangers of drink and drug driving.

Inspector Craig McAughtrie from the Roads Policing Unit – which led the operation – said: “Our team has been working tirelessly over the festive season to make sure our roads are as safe as possible and it is to their credit that we have managed to catch such a high number of drink or drug drivers.

“The support we received from the community in reporting drink or drug drivers has helped us to achieve these positive results, and I would encourage people to continue reporting such high-risk road users to us.”

He added: “It is however clearly frustrating that too many people still don’t seem to be getting the message and insist on driving while high on drink or drugs.

“Driving under the influence is highly dangerous – you are putting your own life, and the lives of others, at risk.

“My officers have to deliver devastating news to families following collisions and everyone thinks it will not happen to them.

“But in December alone, drivers under the influence were involved in 23 collisions, which shows the very real risk associated with drink or drug driving.

“We conduct roadside checks all year round - not just at Christmas and New Year – so we are always watching.”

The team are planning several high-profile campaigns throughout the year aimed at targeting unsafe drivers.

Motorists risk up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit. If somebody is seriously injured or killed as a result, drivers face long prison sentences.

Road users are also reminded that driving while under the influence is one of the ‘fatal four’ factors which are most often linked to serious injury or death on our roads.

These include:

Speeding or inappropriate speed

Distractions, such as mobile phone

Driving under the influence of drink or drugs

Not wearing a seatbelt.