Driver attempted quick getaway after stolen van reported in Derbyshire village

A driver suspected of stealing a van attempted to evade police by making a dangerous getaway before being chased down and arrested.

By Lucy Roberts
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 11:09 am
Police followed the van off-road where the driver abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot.

The van was seen leaving the Creswell area following reports of a burglary yesterday (February 5).

After seeing police, the driver failed to stop and instead drove dangerously before heading off-road.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle and ran off through a stream but was swiftly captured by police and arrested.

The van turned out to have been stolen on false plates.

