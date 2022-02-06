Driver attempted quick getaway after stolen van reported in Derbyshire village

Police followed the van off-road where the driver abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot.

The van was seen leaving the Creswell area following reports of a burglary yesterday (February 5).

After seeing police, the driver failed to stop and instead drove dangerously before heading off-road.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle and ran off through a stream but was swiftly captured by police and arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...