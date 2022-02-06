Driver attempted quick getaway after stolen van reported in Derbyshire village
A driver suspected of stealing a van attempted to evade police by making a dangerous getaway before being chased down and arrested.
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 11:09 am
The van was seen leaving the Creswell area following reports of a burglary yesterday (February 5).
After seeing police, the driver failed to stop and instead drove dangerously before heading off-road.
The driver then abandoned the vehicle and ran off through a stream but was swiftly captured by police and arrested.
The van turned out to have been stolen on false plates.