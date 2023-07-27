News you can trust since 1855
Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing car into home in village outside Chesterfield

A motorist who crashed his car into a property in a village near Chesterfield was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST

Derbyshire Police were called to a collision in Hackney Lane, Barlow, just after 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 25.

The collision involved a red Citroen C1 which had collided with a property. No-one in the vehicle suffered any serious injuries.

No one travelling in the car was seriously injured in the crash.
No one travelling in the car was seriously injured in the crash.
The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He has been released under investigation.