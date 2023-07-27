Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing car into home in village outside Chesterfield
A motorist who crashed his car into a property in a village near Chesterfield was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Derbyshire Police were called to a collision in Hackney Lane, Barlow, just after 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 25.
The collision involved a red Citroen C1 which had collided with a property. No-one in the vehicle suffered any serious injuries.
The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He has been released under investigation.