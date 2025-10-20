Driver arrested for several offences after leaving scene of collision near Derbyshire town

A driver was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences after leaving the scene of a collision in Derbyshire.

On Thursday, October 16, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team responded to reports of a male driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a collision – travelling from the Matlock area towards Tansley.

A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle was located, parked up in Tansley, with the engine still warm. Enquiries started at the registered keepers’ address to determine where the driver had gone.

“Moments later the male driver was identified as being in the area of Tansley, where they were arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a road traffic collision.”

The motorist was also arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and assaulting emergency workers.