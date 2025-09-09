Driver arrested after failed escape attempt – as Chesterfield police officers recover ‘substantial quantity’ of drugs from Volkswagen car

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:33 BST
A driver has been arrested after police officers recovered quantity of Class A and B drugs.

Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team noticed a Volkswagen car, which raised their suspicion during a patrol on Sunday, September 7.

Upon initiating a traffic stop, the driver of the car attempted to flee but was apprehended within seconds.

A search of the vehicle revealed a substantial quantity of Class A and Class B drugs.

The driver has been arrested on charges of possession with intent to supply (PWITS) and various driving offences.

