Driver arrested after failed escape attempt – as Chesterfield police officers recover ‘substantial quantity’ of drugs from Volkswagen car
A driver has been arrested after police officers recovered quantity of Class A and B drugs.
Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team noticed a Volkswagen car, which raised their suspicion during a patrol on Sunday, September 7.
Upon initiating a traffic stop, the driver of the car attempted to flee but was apprehended within seconds.
A search of the vehicle revealed a substantial quantity of Class A and Class B drugs.
The driver has been arrested on charges of possession with intent to supply (PWITS) and various driving offences.