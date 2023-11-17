News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Driver arrested after crashing car into field near Derbyshire town – with “dangerous weapon” seized by officers

A driver who crashed their car was arrested in Derbyshire after a breath test – and a knife was discovered and seized from their vehicle.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Nov 2023, 09:33 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 09:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, November 12, a vehicle was located by officers in Langley Mill, near Heanor – having lost control and crashed in a field.

A Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The driver was consequently arrested for a positive breath test. On searching the vehicle, the below knife was located inside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire Police made “serious failings” over Gracie Spinks investigation, say inquest jury

“Another dangerous weapon removed off the streets and destroyed. Weapons like this are illegal to be carried in public.”