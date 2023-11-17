A driver who crashed their car was arrested in Derbyshire after a breath test – and a knife was discovered and seized from their vehicle.

On Sunday, November 12, a vehicle was located by officers in Langley Mill, near Heanor – having lost control and crashed in a field.

A Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The driver was consequently arrested for a positive breath test. On searching the vehicle, the below knife was located inside.

