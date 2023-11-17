Driver arrested after crashing car into field near Derbyshire town – with “dangerous weapon” seized by officers
A driver who crashed their car was arrested in Derbyshire after a breath test – and a knife was discovered and seized from their vehicle.
On Sunday, November 12, a vehicle was located by officers in Langley Mill, near Heanor – having lost control and crashed in a field.
A Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The driver was consequently arrested for a positive breath test. On searching the vehicle, the below knife was located inside.
“Another dangerous weapon removed off the streets and destroyed. Weapons like this are illegal to be carried in public.”