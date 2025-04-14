Driver arrested after crash that saw biker hospitalised with serious injuries in Derbyshire
The incident occurred close to the junction of Locko Lane and the B6039 at Hardstoft – at around 5.30pm on Friday, April 11.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The collision involved a 125 Mutt motorcycle and a Nissan Nivara 4x4. The rider of the bike, a man in his 30s, was left with serious injuries and was taken to hospital – where he remains.
“The driver of the Nissan, a man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it – in particular anyone with any dashcam footage.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000210643:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.