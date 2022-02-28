Driver abandons truck on M1 in Derbyshire and tries to flee police on foot across eight lanes of motorway

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reveavled how the incident occured at junction 30 of the M1 at Barlborough, after police spotted the vehicle and had requested the driver to follow them.

They said: “Driver decides he doesn't want to. Instead he abandons it in lane one of the live motorway, goes running across eight lanes of traffic to the opposite side and in to bushes.”

Police chased after him and he was eventually arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thde driver abandoned his truck on a live lane of the M1 in Derbyshire

He has since been remanded to appear before the courts.