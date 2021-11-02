Drink driver tries to ram Derbyshire police cars off the M1 during chase

Officers from the county’s roads policing unit say that spotted a Vauxhall Astra using false plates on the motorway.

The vehicle failed to stop and so officers began a pursuit operation.

Police said the driver then tried to ram them off the motorway before driving the wrong way down the A6.

Officers say the driver was found to be nearly three times the drink drive limit

When the driver was arrested he was found to be nearly three times the drink drive limit and been 'on the run' since June for weapons offences.

Officers say a man has now been charged with dangerous driving, drink driving, failing to stop, no licence, no insurance and two counts of criminal damage to police vehicles.