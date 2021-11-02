Drink driver tries to ram Derbyshire police cars off the M1 during chase
Derbyshire police say a driver they tried to stop on the M1 last night tried to ram patrol cars in a bid to escape.
Officers from the county’s roads policing unit say that spotted a Vauxhall Astra using false plates on the motorway.
The vehicle failed to stop and so officers began a pursuit operation.
Police said the driver then tried to ram them off the motorway before driving the wrong way down the A6.
When the driver was arrested he was found to be nearly three times the drink drive limit and been 'on the run' since June for weapons offences.
Officers say a man has now been charged with dangerous driving, drink driving, failing to stop, no licence, no insurance and two counts of criminal damage to police vehicles.
The driver is now due to appear before magistrates sitting at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court later this morning (Tuesday).