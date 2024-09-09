Drink driver stopped near Chesterfield sees uninsured car seized

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Sep 2024, 14:05 BST

Police have seized an uninsured car – after a drunk driver raised suspicion in Clay Cross.

Clay Cross response officers were alerted to a possible drunk driver travelling towards Clay Cross High Street on Saturday, September 7.

The vehicle, a red Kia, was located and a successful stop was executed.

The roadside test showed that the driver was well over the drink-drive limit.

Officers soon found out that the vehicle had no insurance and the car was seized at the scene.

