Drink driver stopped near Chesterfield sees uninsured car seized
Police have seized an uninsured car – after a drunk driver raised suspicion in Clay Cross.
Clay Cross response officers were alerted to a possible drunk driver travelling towards Clay Cross High Street on Saturday, September 7.
The vehicle, a red Kia, was located and a successful stop was executed.
The roadside test showed that the driver was well over the drink-drive limit.
Officers soon found out that the vehicle had no insurance and the car was seized at the scene.