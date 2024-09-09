Police have seized an uninsured car – after a drunk driver raised suspicion in Clay Cross.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clay Cross response officers were alerted to a possible drunk driver travelling towards Clay Cross High Street on Saturday, September 7.

The vehicle, a red Kia, was located and a successful stop was executed.

The roadside test showed that the driver was well over the drink-drive limit.

Officers soon found out that the vehicle had no insurance and the car was seized at the scene.