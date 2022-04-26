Drink-driver provides ridiculous excuse after being found asleep in his car at junction in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted about the incident in Glossop on Monday afternoon.

Working alongside High Peak Response, they came across the intoxicated motorist who thought he was ‘parked on a campsite’.

But the ridiculous excuse didn’t wash with unimpressed officers who later found the driver also had no licence or insurance.

Officers found the driver asleep behind the wheel at a junction in Glossop (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

They said: “Glossop. Working with @HPeakResponse who find this car 'parked' at junction with the driver asleep.

"Woken up and he states that he's parked up on a campsite? Sir, this is not a campsite. Twice the drink drive limit, no insurance and no licence. Arrested. #Fatal4 #HighPeak.”

Other Twitter users were quick to make fun of the driver’s bizarre excuse.

One said: “You couldn't make it up! Glad he's off the road.”

Another added: “So, can he be done for loitering with intent, without tent?”

"That's a new one,” a third said.