Drink-driver provides ridiculous excuse after being found asleep in his car at junction in Derbyshire

A man has been arrested for drink-driving after police discovered him asleep behind the wheel at a junction in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 9:58 am

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted about the incident in Glossop on Monday afternoon.

Working alongside High Peak Response, they came across the intoxicated motorist who thought he was ‘parked on a campsite’.

But the ridiculous excuse didn’t wash with unimpressed officers who later found the driver also had no licence or insurance.

Officers found the driver asleep behind the wheel at a junction in Glossop (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

They said: “Glossop. Working with @HPeakResponse who find this car 'parked' at junction with the driver asleep.

"Woken up and he states that he's parked up on a campsite? Sir, this is not a campsite. Twice the drink drive limit, no insurance and no licence. Arrested. #Fatal4 #HighPeak.”

Other Twitter users were quick to make fun of the driver’s bizarre excuse.

One said: “You couldn't make it up! Glad he's off the road.”

Another added: “So, can he be done for loitering with intent, without tent?”

"That's a new one,” a third said.

