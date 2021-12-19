Drink driver crashes car in Derbyshire on her way home from Christmas party

A Derbyshire drink driver returning from her work Christmas party was taken to hospital after crashing her car in the early hours of this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 1:36 pm
The motorist’s roadside breath test was over the legal limit for driving.

At around 1.30am on Sunday, December 19, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit was called to a report of a vehicle that had come off the road and crashed into a ditch at Froggatt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers attended, and found that the driver was on her way home from a Christmas party.

The motorist’s breathalyser test gave a reading of 46 micrograms of alcohol- over the legal driving limit of 35. She was taken to hospital, and officers followed to obtain a blood sample for a toxicology report.