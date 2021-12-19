Drink driver crashes car in Derbyshire on her way home from Christmas party
A Derbyshire drink driver returning from her work Christmas party was taken to hospital after crashing her car in the early hours of this morning.
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 1:36 pm
At around 1.30am on Sunday, December 19, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit was called to a report of a vehicle that had come off the road and crashed into a ditch at Froggatt.
Officers attended, and found that the driver was on her way home from a Christmas party.
The motorist’s breathalyser test gave a reading of 46 micrograms of alcohol- over the legal driving limit of 35. She was taken to hospital, and officers followed to obtain a blood sample for a toxicology report.