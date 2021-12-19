Drink driver crashes car in Derbyshire on her way home from Christmas party

The motorist’s roadside breath test was over the legal limit for driving.

At around 1.30am on Sunday, December 19, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit was called to a report of a vehicle that had come off the road and crashed into a ditch at Froggatt.

Officers attended, and found that the driver was on her way home from a Christmas party.