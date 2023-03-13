News you can trust since 1855
Drink-driver arrested in Derbyshire town after colliding with barriers while more than three times over legal limit

Police have arrested a drink-driver in Matlock after a car collided with barriers.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit reported that a woman who was driving under the influence of alcohol collided with railings, completely damaging her car.

The incident happened at Dale Road in Matlock early last Saturday morning, on March 11.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “The reason could be to do with a roadside breath test of 120ug. (Legal limit is 35ug)”.

The motorist was subsequently taken into custody by DRPU officers.

