Drink driver arrested after police stop Nissan driving in ‘highly dangerous’ manner in Derbyshire town

Police have arrested a man who was seen driving a Nissan in a dangerous manner in Shirebrook.

The incident happened on Thursday, February 20 when officers from Shirebrook SNT spotted a Nissan driving in a highly dangerous and suspicious manner at Common Lane.

After following the vehicle and doing relevant and necessary checks, police stopped the car.

A roadside breath test was carried out and shown readings twice of the alcohol limit in the driver’s bloodstream.

The man has then been arrested for drink driving and his vehicle has been seized.

A spokesperson for Shirebrook Police SNT said: We at Shirebrook SNT would like to extend our thanks to Nottinghamshire Constabulary for their assistance with this stop.

“This is an excellent example of team work demonstrated by Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team”.