Drink-driver admits killing pedestrian on country road near Chesterfield

A drink-driver has admitted killing a pedestrian who he ploughed into after first colliding with a second vehicle near Chesterfield.

Dressed in a blue waistcoat and a white shirt, Blake Kerry pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving of 61-year-old Julian Fisher when he appeared at Derby Crown Court.

The 26-year-old also admitted a second charge of driving with excess alcohol in his system.

More than 20 members of the victim’s family and supporters crammed into court room two to hear the plea.

Such was the demand Judge Shaun Smith QC allowed them to sit in the jury box and on benches at the back of the court.

Kerry, who was supported by two women, stared down at the floor throughout the hearing which lasted around 30 minutes.

Mr Fisher died following a collision with a BMW being driven by Kerry in Ashover Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield just before 9pm on Friday, December 7 last year.

It happened close to the Tupton Tap pub and he was taken to hospital following the incident but sadly died some time later.

Few further details of the circumstance behind the collision were read to the court except to say that it is not known exactly how fast Kerry was travelling at the time of the collision.

Raglan Ashton, mitigating, said his client “has little recollection” of the incident.

He asked for the sentencing to be adjourned so Kerry “could put his house in order” before receiving what he accepts will be “an inevitable custodial sentence”.

Judge Smith adjourned the sentencing hearing until the afternoon of July 5 and handed Kerry, of Rye Crescent, Danesmoor, Chesterfield, conditional bail.

He said: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence for which you are clearly going to be sent into custody.

“It is appropriate for you to put your house in order.”

He also handed Kerry an immediate driving disqualification.