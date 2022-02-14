Drink-drive car transporter driver ploughs into broken down van on M1 in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit say the van had broken down on a live line of smart motorway in the county.

But the driver had ignored the red X ‘lane closed’ sign and crashed into the back of the van

Officers say the transporter driver was twice the drink drive limit, blowing 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The driver was arrested and blood sample taken for evidence.

The roads policing unit also advised drivers to check wheel nuts, after the wheel came off a Peugeot vehicle on the A38 over the weekend.

Officers said that if a vehicle breaks down in a live lane, drivers should call police to help make the scene secure for other road users.