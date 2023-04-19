Pictured below are dreadful child sexual offenders locked up for their awful crimes in Derbyshire since January.
Their offences include rape, indecent assault, gross indecency, taking an indecent photographs and sending sexually explicit images to children.
In one unbelievable case a 21-year-old man attempted to enrol in a Derbyshire school to reach a teenage girl he had been grooming online.
While another predator – a former Derbyshire bus driver - singled out a teenage victim on the school bus, eventually forcing him to perform sex acts on several occasions.
1. Anthony Lonsdale
Lonsdale, 21, was jailed for seven years with three years on extended licence after grooming a Derbyshire teen - attempting to enrol in her school. He was arrested in March 2022 after he had been found posing as a 14-year-old schoolboy and attempting to enrol at a school in the Ilkeston area.
He turned up wearing a school uniform, having attempted to meet up with a teenage pupil he had sent sexually explicit photos. Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Hugo De Sousa
Derbyshire child rapist De Sousa, 46, was jailed for 17 years after accidentally admitting his crimes to his victim online. The sexual predator was snared after one of his victims - who he had had raped and sexually abused as a child - used a fake profile and name on a chat forum to befriend him. De Sousa, of Havelock Road, Derby, admitted rape and sexual assault of a child – along with making and distributing indecent images of children. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Matthew Shaw
Derbyshire Police Community Support Officer Shaw, 38, was jailed for 14 years after being caught filming children in a swimming pool changing rooms. He was reported to police after he was caught filming a girl as she changed at a swimming pool at a Center Parcs in Nottinghamshire. Shaw, who worked for Derbyshire Police, later admitted to officers he may have done it around 100 times, filming children as young as six. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Matthew Scott
Scott, 40, was jailed for ten years for raping and sexually assaulting a boy he befriended on social media. He made friends with the 12-year-old boy using a fake name on social media in May 2022. The 40-year-old, of Woodville Road, Hartshorne, chatted to the boy over two weeks and arranged to meet him in a shop. Scott then drove the boy back to his own home where the offences took place. Photo: Derbyshire Police