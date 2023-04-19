1 . Anthony Lonsdale

Lonsdale, 21, was jailed for seven years with three years on extended licence after grooming a Derbyshire teen - attempting to enrol in her school. He was arrested in March 2022 after he had been found posing as a 14-year-old schoolboy and attempting to enrol at a school in the Ilkeston area. He turned up wearing a school uniform, having attempted to meet up with a teenage pupil he had sent sexually explicit photos. Photo: Derbyshire Police