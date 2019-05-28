Dramatic video shows fire ripping through roof of flat near Chesterfield

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have released dramatic footage of crews working in unison to get a Chesterfield flat fire under control.

The fire broke out at a property on Old Whittington Lane, Unstone, on Sunday (May 26).

Crews from Chesterfield, Dronfield, Staveley and Low Edges in South Yorkshire arrived at around 1.49am.

They worked together to safely evacuate all residents from the flat and extinguish the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

Video from Dronfield Community Fire Station twitter @DronfieldOnCall

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue tackle a flat blaze near Chesterfield.

