Dozens of people arrested across Derbyshire during clampdown on burglaries across the country
Throughout the week of action in March, Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNTs) spoke to residents across Derbyshire about home safety advice to ward off potential burglars.
During their patrols, officers and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) also visited those who had previously been targeted by burglars to provide reassurance about the ongoing work to tackle the crime and provided additional security measures to fit into their properties. A total of 58 arrests were made during the week of action, 18 of these were for residential burglaries.
Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Marriott, Force Lead for Serious Acquisitive Crime, said: “Having someone enter your home without your knowledge can be devastating and very worrying.
“We want to reassure everyone throughout Derbyshire that burglary is a key priority for us and that dedicated teams of detectives continue to work hard to disrupt this type of criminality.
“While tackling burglary is a year round job, our week of action puts a spotlight on what officers and staff do day in and day out to help protect the people of Derbyshire.
“Throughout this week of action, officers have been working with people in the community to ensure their homes are properly secure and signpost them to further resources if necessary.”
Since the week of action the force’s Prevention and Partnership Team have developed leaflets that are personalised to specific areas, highlighting recent thefts in the neighbourhood.
Sergeant Matthew Brown, Prevention and Problem Solving Sergeant, said: “Following on the success from Durham Constabulary we wanted to recreate leaflets that highlight recent motor thefts and burglaries in the local area and to help not make someone an easy target. This will be achieved by having a recognisable picture of a street so that residents will hopefully be more inclined to read the information.”
“I hope that when people see the leaflet, it will make people check that they have not left any valuables in the car and to make sure their car is locked.”
Police say hotspot patrols were also impactful during this week of action, leading to a drop in offences during these patrols, which help tackle anti-social behaviour.