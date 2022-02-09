Door to door seller arrested in Derbyshire after assaulting officer and fleeing

At around 3.10pm, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit and Bakewell SNT reported that they were attending a report of a “suspicious” door to door seller in Rowsley.

The man was located, and he assaulted an officer before trying to escape across some nearby fields.

Despite trying to flee, the suspect was detained and arrested for assaulting an officer, alongside other offences.