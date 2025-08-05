“Don’t make it easy for them” – police issue warning amid spike in thefts from vehicles across several Derbyshire towns
The Matlock, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Safer Neighbourhood Team has urged residents to stay vigilant amid a rise in thefts from vehicles across the towns they cover.
A team spokesperson said: “We have received some calls for service in relation to items being taken from vehicles around the area. With it being the height of summer, it is best to be extra-vigilant when parking up, getting the shopping in and leaving pets in vehicles.”
The following safety advice was issued to residents to help avoid falling victim to criminals targeting vehicles:
Keep windows and doors locked or shut – even if you are just popping back to your house or putting the shopping trolley back.
Do not leave valuables or personal information on display – put such items in the boot of your car or in the glove box.
Remove any devices and holders from windows – also wipe the area where the suction cup has been, so as not to tempt any opportunists.
Leave glove boxes open and sun visors down to show that nothing is hidden.
A team spokesperson added: “These are just a few points to consider, as the above points are identified by a known criminal as to what they would look for when breaking into vehicles. It’s not just the items in cars that are sought after, vehicles themselves can be too – keep your keys safe. Whether that would be in a signal locker pouch, away from your front doors, back doors and windows, or in a draw. Don’t make it easy for them.”