Dogs seized as closure orders granted for two Derbyshire sites following anti-social behaviour

North East Derbyshire District Council worked with Derbyshire Police to secure the two Closure Orders, which were granted at a hearing at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 30, and were given for a maximum of three months.

Prior to this, 48-hour Closure Notices were served at the sites on the morning of August 15, when the Council executed warrants to gain access to the sites to investigate suspected unlawful waste activities with bailiffs, Derbyshire Police and the Environment Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day, a total of twelve vehicles were seized from both sites for suspected waste crime and dogs were seized due to the impact of barking on residents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East Derbyshire District Council worked with Derbyshire Police to secure the two Closure Orders, which were granted at a hearing at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 30, and were given for a maximum of three months.

The court heard how residents had been subject to intimidation, criminal damage, noise nuisance and general ASB from those operating the sites over the last year. Two individuals have also received Community Protection Notices from the Council which were appealed but upheld. The investigations into potentially unlawful waste activities at both sites are ongoing.

It is an offence to enter or remain on premises in contravention of a Closure Notice or Closure Order without reasonable excuse, punishable by a fine or imprisonment or both. A Closure Order is designed to provide immediate relief for the community from the ASB being committed from a property. Although the Orders last three months the Council can apply, for an extension up to an overall maximum of six months.

Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council, Councillor Nigel Barker said: “We’ve worked very closely with Derbyshire Police to carry out these closure orders and I’m grateful to all of the officers who have helped with this complex case. No one should live in fear or be victim to anti social behaviour of this nature. We have zero tolerance to ASB and are continuing to work with all partners to ensure we use all powers available to take action against the perpetrators.