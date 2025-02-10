The dog was seen chasing 25 ewes across fields in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demi Leigh James of Willington, has been charged with being the owner of a dog worrying livestock and will appear at South Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 19.

This comes after police were called to reports of a large dog loose in a field in Willington in October last year. The dog was seen chasing 25 ewes and persisted until it was so exhausted the owner had to drag it out of the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a number of positive responses to a Derbyshire Rural Crime Team social media appeal, the dog owner was identified and dealt with.

The dog was seen chasing 25 ewes and persisted until it was so exhausted the owner had to drag it out of the field. Picture for illustrative purpose.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “These offences are completely avoidable. If there is a chance your dog could come into contact with livestock, ensure that it is secure and on lead. This simple act can prevent a great deal of stress for the animals involved, the farmer and the dog owner.”