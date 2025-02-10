Dog owner charged after 'large' dog chases 25 ewes in Derbyshire field

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:49 BST
The dog was seen chasing 25 ewes across fields in Derbyshire.

Demi Leigh James of Willington, has been charged with being the owner of a dog worrying livestock and will appear at South Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 19.

This comes after police were called to reports of a large dog loose in a field in Willington in October last year. The dog was seen chasing 25 ewes and persisted until it was so exhausted the owner had to drag it out of the field.

Following a number of positive responses to a Derbyshire Rural Crime Team social media appeal, the dog owner was identified and dealt with.

The dog was seen chasing 25 ewes and persisted until it was so exhausted the owner had to drag it out of the field. Picture for illustrative purpose.placeholder image
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “These offences are completely avoidable. If there is a chance your dog could come into contact with livestock, ensure that it is secure and on lead. This simple act can prevent a great deal of stress for the animals involved, the farmer and the dog owner.”

