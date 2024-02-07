News you can trust since 1855
Dog killed and woman left injured after being attacked by another dog in Derbyshire

A woman was injured and a dog died after an incident in Derbyshire – where they were attacked by another dog.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:46 GMT
At 10am on Sunday, February 4, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a dog and a woman being injured by another dog in Albert Street, South Normanton.

A force spokesperson confirmed that the dog which was injured during the incident later died.

The owner of the dog which caused the injuries has been interviewed and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police said the breed of the dog had not been identified but they had received reports it was an XL Bully.

Public social media posts stated two XL Bullies came crashing through a fence in their garden to get to a small dog on the pavement and the woman who was injured had damage to her hands.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*71348:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.