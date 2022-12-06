Dog killed and woman badly injured in hit-and-run in Derbyshire town
A dog was killed and a woman badly injured in a hit-and-run in Matlock.
The incident happened just before 7pm on Saturday, December 3 on Smedley Street East.
A car hit Abigail White who was walking with her dog Rex. The driver did not stop following the collision.
Abigail said: “The hit-and-run on Saturday night killed our wonderful little dog. I have a black eye, bruising all over, and bad concussion but I’m alive, Rex isn’t. The lady who hit us, drove off. We are desperate for justice. The car was a silver Vauxhall Corsa.
"If anyone has any information on her registration plate, please drop me a message or contact the police. I so appreciate all of the kind and helpful people on the night. I have memory gaps after being hit, but I know Rex and I were looked after."
The incident has been reported to Derbyshire Police.
A spokesperson for the force said: ”Officers were called to reports of a collision between a car and a woman and the dog she was walking in Smedley Street East in Matlock just after 7pm on Saturday. The female dog walker was taken to hospital as a precaution for an injury to her head – the dog has subsequently died.
“The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene and officers are keen to speak to anyone with any information about the driver of the car – if you are able to help please contact the force with reference 22*708471”