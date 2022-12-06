The incident happened just before 7pm on Saturday, December 3 on Smedley Street East.

A car hit Abigail White who was walking with her dog Rex. The driver did not stop following the collision.

Abigail said: “The hit-and-run on Saturday night killed our wonderful little dog. I have a black eye, bruising all over, and bad concussion but I’m alive, Rex isn’t. The lady who hit us, drove off. We are desperate for justice. The car was a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Rex was killed during hit and run last Saturday.

"If anyone has any information on her registration plate, please drop me a message or contact the police. I so appreciate all of the kind and helpful people on the night. I have memory gaps after being hit, but I know Rex and I were looked after."

The incident has been reported to Derbyshire Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: ”Officers were called to reports of a collision between a car and a woman and the dog she was walking in Smedley Street East in Matlock just after 7pm on Saturday. The female dog walker was taken to hospital as a precaution for an injury to her head – the dog has subsequently died.