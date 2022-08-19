News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
xc

Dodgy drivers pulled by over Derbyshire Roads Police this summer

Pictured below are bad drivers caught by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit during the last few weeks.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:55 pm

The drunk and drug-riddled, the unlicensed and uninsured and those committing far more serious crimes were all discovered by officers on Derbyshire roads.

In one case an illegal foreign national was found with “thousands” of pounds in cash in his car.

While an HGV driver who was three times over the limit was stopped just before joining the M1.

Undefined: readMore

1. Drunk HGV driver

Police say the driver of this HGV was three times over the limit when he clipped a car in front at Junction 29 of the M1. They wrote on Twitter: "Clips the car in front and is found to be 3 x over the drink drive limit, in a HGV, about to join a motorway. "Unbelievable."

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Photo Sales

2. Drunk driver crash

This driver "demolished" "about 200 metres of dense undergrowth and trees" on the A38 northbound after "too many sherbets", say police. They wrote: "One arrested for drink drive!"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Police

Photo Sales

3. Drunk driver demolishes telegraph pole

Police found this vehicle upside down in Wirksworth. The driver, who demolished a telegraph pole, tested positive for cannabis and was driving with a provisional licence.

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Police

Photo Sales

4. Illegal foreign national found with "tens of thousands of pounds" in his car boot

This driver was found with "tens of thousands of pounds" in his car boot after panicking when he saw police and crashing into the A38 central barrier. He was found to have no licence or insurance, having entered the UK illegally. The male was arrested for money laundering, immigration and document offences.

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2