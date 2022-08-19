Dodgy drivers pulled by over Derbyshire Roads Police this summer

The drunk and drug-riddled, the unlicensed and uninsured and those committing far more serious crimes were all discovered by officers on Derbyshire roads.
In one case an illegal foreign national was found with “thousands” of pounds in cash in his car.
While an HGV driver who was three times over the limit was stopped just before joining the M1.
1. Drunk HGV driver
Police say the driver of this HGV was three times over the limit when he clipped a car in front at Junction 29 of the M1. They wrote on Twitter: "Clips the car in front and is found to be 3 x over the drink drive limit, in a HGV, about to join a motorway.
"Unbelievable."
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Drunk driver crash
This driver "demolished" "about 200 metres of dense undergrowth and trees" on the A38 northbound after "too many sherbets", say police. They wrote: "One arrested for drink drive!"
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Police
3. Drunk driver demolishes telegraph pole
Police found this vehicle upside down in Wirksworth.
The driver, who demolished a telegraph pole, tested positive for cannabis and was driving with a provisional licence.
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Police
4. Illegal foreign national found with "tens of thousands of pounds" in his car boot
This driver was found with "tens of thousands of pounds" in his car boot after panicking when he saw police and crashing into the A38 central barrier. He was found to have no licence or insurance, having entered the UK illegally.
The male was arrested for money laundering, immigration and document offences.
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Police