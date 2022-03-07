Dodgy drivers, drugs and stolen vehicles: Photos show crime on Derbyshire’s roads this weekend

Police in Derbyshire were kept busy over the weekend by a range of offenders on the roads.

Police in Derbyshire dealt with a range of offences on the county’s roads over the weekend.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:36 pm

Officers across Derbyshire were called into action this weekend to deal with everything from bad parking at beauty spots to recovering drugs and stolen vehicles.

These photos show police dealing with these incidents as they unfolded.

1. Driver flees and leaves drugs

The Erewash Response Unit said: “Officers on patrol in the carrier spot a wanted male in this Astra. He then fails to stop. Vehicle located and seized a short time later containing drugs. “If you want your motor back, come and speak to us about all these offences you’re racking up.”

Photo: Erewash Response Unit

2. Uninsured driver in Matlock

On Friday morning, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a vehicle after its driver was caught without a licence or insurance.

Photo: Matlock SNT

3. Parking issues at Curbar

The Bakewell SNT said: “More complaints from locals re bad parking. Damage also caused to the verges. “Double yellow lines mean no parking on highway or verge where they are present.”

Photo: Bakewell SNT

4. Another uninsured driver

Officers from the Whitwell and Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Teams caught this driver using their vehicle whilst only holding a provisional licence, and therefore being uninsured. The vehicle was seized and the driver reported for the offences.

Photo: Bolsover SNT

