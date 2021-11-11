Dodgy drivers caught by traffic cops in north Derbyshire in the last seven days

While out on patrol Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit came across drunk drivers, thieves and even a previously-deported Albanian man with a record for “serious drug offences”.
1. Traffic cops in north Derbyshire
Dreadful drivers caught in the last seven days
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. November 8
The uninsured driver of this Peugeot refused to stop then tried to squeeze the car through a bike gate in Shirebrook.
Derbyshire Road Policing Unit tweeted: "Drugged up, unlicensed driver runs off but caught in foot chase. Arrested."
Photo: Derbyshire Road Policing Unit
3. November 8
The driver of the van pictured in front of the police car tried to pull out onto the A38 at South Normanton with a flat tire. After stopping them police tweeted: "Driver drugged up and passenger tries to secret drugs under seat. Driver arrested after positive".
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. November 8
This Seat Leon - linked to multiple bike thefts and burglaries - was stopped by a preemptive sting in Baslow. Two males were arrested.
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit