Dodgy drivers caught by traffic cops in north Derbyshire in the last seven days

Pictured below are drivers police have caught up to no good in north Derbyshire during the last seven days.

By Ben McVay
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 2:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 2:24 pm

While out on patrol Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit came across drunk drivers, thieves and even a previously-deported Albanian man with a record for “serious drug offences”.

1. Traffic cops in north Derbyshire

Dreadful drivers caught in the last seven days

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Photo Sales

2. November 8

The uninsured driver of this Peugeot refused to stop then tried to squeeze the car through a bike gate in Shirebrook. Derbyshire Road Policing Unit tweeted: "Drugged up, unlicensed driver runs off but caught in foot chase. Arrested."

Photo: Derbyshire Road Policing Unit

Photo Sales

3. November 8

The driver of the van pictured in front of the police car tried to pull out onto the A38 at South Normanton with a flat tire. After stopping them police tweeted: "Driver drugged up and passenger tries to secret drugs under seat. Driver arrested after positive".

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Photo Sales

4. November 8

This Seat Leon - linked to multiple bike thefts and burglaries - was stopped by a preemptive sting in Baslow. Two males were arrested.

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2