Distressing image: Police launch investigation after two swans killed on Chesterfield Canal

Two swans have been killed on Chesterfield Canal over the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended Blue Bank Lock at Chesterfield Canal yesterday (Sunday, October 26) following reports that two swans had been killed.

Two dead birds were found on the scene and initial findings have confirmed that the swans did not die of natural causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a police investigation into the incident has been launched with an appeal for the public’s help.

Two swans have been found dead near the Blue Bank Lock on Chesterfield Canal over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “As swans are a protected species, harming them is a criminal offence.

“An investigation is now ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and noticed anything unusual or suspicious to come forward.”

Officers believe that the swans were killed between 5pm on Saturday (October 25) and 9am on Sunday (October 26.)

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 25000628300.