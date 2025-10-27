Distressing image: Police launch investigation after two swans killed on Chesterfield Canal

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:54 GMT
Two swans have been killed on Chesterfield Canal over the weekend.

Officers from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended Blue Bank Lock at Chesterfield Canal yesterday (Sunday, October 26) following reports that two swans had been killed.

Most Popular

Two dead birds were found on the scene and initial findings have confirmed that the swans did not die of natural causes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now a police investigation into the incident has been launched with an appeal for the public’s help.

Two swans have been found dead near the Blue Bank Lock on Chesterfield Canal over the weekend.placeholder image
Two swans have been found dead near the Blue Bank Lock on Chesterfield Canal over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “As swans are a protected species, harming them is a criminal offence.

“An investigation is now ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and noticed anything unusual or suspicious to come forward.”

Officers believe that the swans were killed between 5pm on Saturday (October 25) and 9am on Sunday (October 26.)

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 25000628300.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice