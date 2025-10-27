Distressing image: Police launch investigation after two swans killed on Chesterfield Canal
Officers from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended Blue Bank Lock at Chesterfield Canal yesterday (Sunday, October 26) following reports that two swans had been killed.
Two dead birds were found on the scene and initial findings have confirmed that the swans did not die of natural causes.
Now a police investigation into the incident has been launched with an appeal for the public’s help.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “As swans are a protected species, harming them is a criminal offence.
“An investigation is now ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and noticed anything unusual or suspicious to come forward.”
Officers believe that the swans were killed between 5pm on Saturday (October 25) and 9am on Sunday (October 26.)
Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 25000628300.