Disqualified, uninsured drug driver who attempted to drive car with damaged tyres arrested in Derbyshire town

Officers have arrested a driver who failed the drug test and seized the vehicle.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST

On April 20 officers from the Road Policing Unit stopped a Seat in Shirebrook after receiving information the driver has been disqualified.

Unfortunately, they found out it wasn't the owner driving, but a friend who was also disqualified and uninsured.

Officers said the driver tried ‘hooky details to start with’ but couldn't answer the probing questions.

The seat, which had completely ruined tyres, has been seized by officers.
The driver has also failed a drug test for cannabis at the scene. He was taken into custody and later bailed.

The Seat, which had completely ruined tyres, has been seized by officers.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said in a tweet: “The state of the tyres shows the complete lack of respect shown by the person leading this. Vehicle seized and hopefully not being returned.”

The driver was disqualified and uninsured and was not the owner of the car.
The driver has also failed a drug test for cannabis at the scene. He was taken into custody and later bailed.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said that the state of the tyres shows the complete lack of respect.