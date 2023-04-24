Disqualified, uninsured drug driver who attempted to drive car with damaged tyres arrested in Derbyshire town
Officers have arrested a driver who failed the drug test and seized the vehicle.
On April 20 officers from the Road Policing Unit stopped a Seat in Shirebrook after receiving information the driver has been disqualified.
Unfortunately, they found out it wasn't the owner driving, but a friend who was also disqualified and uninsured.
Officers said the driver tried ‘hooky details to start with’ but couldn't answer the probing questions.
The driver has also failed a drug test for cannabis at the scene. He was taken into custody and later bailed.
The Seat, which had completely ruined tyres, has been seized by officers.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said in a tweet: “The state of the tyres shows the complete lack of respect shown by the person leading this. Vehicle seized and hopefully not being returned.”