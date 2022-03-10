Disqualified drivers, dodgy tyres and ‘terrible specimens’ as police patrol M1 in Derbyshire

On Tuesday, March 8, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit set up an M1 check-site, working with the enforcement teams from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, and the East Midlands Environment Agency.
The DRPU tweeted that “safety of vehicles an absolute priority for us”, and these are some of the “terrible specimens” they stopped while on their patrols.
1. Disqualified driver
This vehicle transporter was overweight, and the driver was disqualified.
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Overweight vans and defective tyres
The DRPU tweeted: “Look at the state of this Sprinter. Weighs over six tonnes but limit is 3.5t. Tyre cord exposed. Van two, a Transit, arrives to pick up excess and is now also a tonne overweight. Awaiting the arrival of van three.”
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. More bad tyres and no MOT
The DRPU tweeted: “ Tyres a theme today. Your only contact with the road surface and drivers content to drive around on low tread. This van also has no MOT.”
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Insecure loads
The DRPU tweeted: “Insecure loads. These ones are particularly bad and pure laziness. Drivers: ‘Well they've never fallen off before’. If that's the case why are us and National Highways East Midlands picking up rubble bags, poles, brooms, wheelbarrows etc every single day from the roads?”
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit