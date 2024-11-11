Disqualified driver has Nissan car seized - after being stopped by police in Derbyshire town

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Nov 2024, 14:05 BST

A car stopped by officers in Shirebrook was seized with the driver reported for offences.

The incident took place on Saturday, November 9, when officers from Shirebrook Police SNT spotted a Nissan being driven around town by a disqualified driver.

When the car stopped for the officers, it turned out that the vehicle had no insurance or current MOT certificate.

The driver was reported for offences and car was seized.

