Disqualified driver charged with dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking

Michael McDonagh was arrested in Hatton, Derbyshire, on Wednesday, April 10 and subsequently charged with a number of driving offences.

The offences included driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

