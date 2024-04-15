Disqualified driver charged with dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael McDonagh was arrested in Hatton, Derbyshire, on Wednesday, April 10 and subsequently charged with a number of driving offences.
The offences included driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop and driving without insurance.
The 24-year-old, of Chapel Street, Luton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 12, when the case was adjourned to a future date and he was released on bail.