Disqualified Derbyshire van driver arrested – after driving Vauxhall Vivaro without driving licence or insurance

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:36 BST
A Ripley driver has been remanded to court for driving while disqualified.

On Saturday, April 5, officers from Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team sighted a Vauxhall Vivaro van, which looked very similar to one that was recently stopped by police.

It turned out that the driver, a 30-year-old male from Ripley, was disqualified from driving and hadn’t have obtained a new driving licence since the last time he was stopped by officers.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was remanded to attend a court hearing today (Monday, April 7).

