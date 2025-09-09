Disqualified Derbyshire driver jailed after driving Citroen Dispatch van without licence
Derbyshire police officers stopped a white Citroen Dispatch van in Langley in July after reports that the driver was driving without a licence.
The driver, Ashley Clarke, was not only driving without a licence but was also disqualified from driving until 2028.
He had been reported to court for numerous traffic offences, and had the van seized following the incident.
Clarke, 41, of Sedgwick Street, Heanor, attended Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Friday, September 5, where he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.
Clarke was sentenced to 13 weeks imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for five years and six months.
He was ordered to pay £187 victim surcharge and additional £85 to cover costs to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).